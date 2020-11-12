Seremban floods to end with RM70m river development project, minister tells Parliament

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that his ministry has applied for a new project under the 12th Malaysia Plan to carry out Phase Five of the Sungai Linggi PLSB project. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Ministry of Environment and Water has implemented the Sungai Linggi Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) with an allocation of RM70 million to solve the flood issue in Seremban.

Its minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the project is currently at Phase Four and is expected to be completed by March 2022.

He added that his ministry has applied for a new project under the 12th Malaysia Plan to carry out Phase Five of the Sungai Linggi PLSB project.

“Phase Five of the integrated river basin project will start from Hilir Sungai Linggi in Kampung Nyatoh to Pekan Mambau, which will cover a range of about 12km.

“Apart from that, the ministry will also work with the local council to ensure the drainage system built by them are well-maintained to handle overflow,” he said in a written parliamentary statement today.

He was replying Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin who asked the cause of the November 4 flash floods in the Negri Sembilan state capital that affected 11 areas, and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) plans to solve the problem.

“According to DID, the November 4 floods were caused by a heavy downpour affecting 775 houses which were inundated by floodwaters.

“The unusual heavy rain at Sg Linggi, Kampung Mantau recorded the highest reading of 155mm for a period of four hours. This caused Sg Linggi to overflow, passing the danger lever with a reading recorded at 36.94m compared to the danger level at 35.3m. This caused massive water to overflow into the surrounding areas.

“Clogged drainage and poor drainage in low housing areas failed to flow excess water into the monsoon drain,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

The areas affected on November 4 were Kampung Datuk Mansor, Taman Happy and Taman Mok Sum, Kampung Bukit Chedang, Kampung Baru Block C Ampangan, Kampung Batu 3, Taman Angsa Mas, Kampung Siliau, Kampung Kuala Sawah, Kampung Sega Hilir, Kampung Pasir and Kampung Lingsum.

A total of 420 people from 84 families in seven villages here were evacuated to a temporary relief centre after their houses were inundated by up to two metres of floodwaters

Heavy floods in Mambau also claimed the lives of 54 dogs and puppies when an animal shelter was inundated. Staff at the Furrykids Safehaven saved 30 other dogs and puppies, which were taken to the roof of the facility during the 3am incident.