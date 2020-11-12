Make public all Finas grants recipients, says TV producers association chief

Malaysian Television Producers Association (PTVM) president Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said the list of grant or fund recipients should be published on Finas’ website to identify companies or individuals who had received the grants but failed to deliver. — Picture via Facebook/Koperasi Seniman

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) has been urged to make list of all its grants or funds recipients public to address the issue of misappropriation of funds among film industry players.

Malaysian Television Producers Association (PTVM) president Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said the list should also be published on Finas’ website to identify companies or individuals who had received the grants but failed to deliver.

“Recipients and companies who failed in carrying out their responsibilities should be brought to court and asked to repay the amount of grants they had received.

“PTVM is ready to cooperate with Finas to blacklist companies or individuals who have failed to carry out their responsibilities,” he said in a statement today.

Jurey Latiff said a grading system should be implemented to measure capabilities of the production companies in producing films.

He also suggested that funds for producing television programmes only be given after the company presented a letter of agreement from any local television channel to broadcast the planned programme.

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid was recently reported as saying that RM30 million of funds for the making of films had been misappropriated by some industry players for personal gain. — Bernama