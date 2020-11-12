Cuepacs: Bintulu MP must apologise for statement on Health D-G

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks during a press conference in Meru in this file picture taken on September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Cuepacs today urged Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to apologise for his controversial “DG takut mati” statement which he made when debating the Supply Bill 2021 at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said the statement questioning why the Health director-general (DG) Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah did not go to the ground to see for himself the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic but only holding press conferences via live telecast, was outrageous and belittling the sacrifices of the civil servants who had been working tirelessly to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“What’s more, the statement was made in the august House of Representative,” he said in a statement here today.

Adnan said Tiong should have used the right channel or speak personally to the Health DG or the relevant minister to express his view or to share the complaints he received, rather than attacking the Health DG in the Dewan Rakyat where the latter could not be present to defend himself or offer any explanation.

“Hence, the Bintulu MP should apologise for his statement out of respect for the roles played by all the frontliners and the Health DG in ensuring the health and safety of the people while trying to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama