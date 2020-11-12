Beting Maro assemblyman asks for electricity, clean water, farming aid from Sarawak govt

KUCHING, 12 Nov — Beting Maro assemblyman, Razaili Gapor wants the Sarawak state government to focus on treated water supply, electricity and farming facilities to improve the people’s living conditions in his constituency.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblyman said with RM1.710 billion for treated water supply and RM1.398 billion for electricity supply allocated in the 2021 Sarawak Budget, he hoped the state government would speed up the various projects planned for Beting Maro.

“The projects include the Kampung Maro treated water supply project and upgrading of the Air Pusa and Beladin water treatment plants, in addition to supplying electricity to 1,000 applicants who have been waiting for it in the constituency,” he said during the debate on the state budget at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Razali, who is the former Sarawak Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority director, said Beting Maro needed special attention from the state government to provide modern agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation networks to ensure that the agricultural land is free from the threat of salt water.

“Hopefully, the 2021 Sarawak Budget allocation for agriculture of RM797 million can be fully utilised to implement several agricultural modernisation and transformation initiatives in the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo (GPS-Tellian) expressed hope that the erosion control project at the Mukah embankment spanning 1.45 kilometres that previously did not receive an allocation, would be considered in the 2021 Sarawak Budget.

“Still, I would like to express my gratitude to the state government which approved various basic facility projects previously for the longhouses, especially in Ulu Mukah and Ulu Dalat, as well as villages around Mukah town,” he said. — Bernama