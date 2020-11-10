Two feared buried in Tambun landslide

Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that the firefighters were still carrying out rescue work at the hotel. — Picture courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Nov 10 — Two individuals are feared buried in a landslide at a hotel located in a hilly area in Tambun near here early this morning.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that they received information about the incident involving two victims, a male and female, who were staying at the hotel at 1.28am.

“We immediately deployed a team from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue station for rescue work upon receiving a call about the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that until now the firefighters were still carrying out rescue work and they also found two pairs of sports shoes believed to belong to the two victims at the scene. — Bernama