Two Datuks among trio remanded to assist in probe involving millions of ringgit of bribes to telco officials

The three suspects, wearing MACC orange lock-up shirts, are led into the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court November 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — Two Datuks were among three company directors, including two with the title Datuk have been remanded for five days beginning today, for allegedly giving bribes amounting to millions of ringgit to telecommunication company officials to reveal customer details.

The mobile numbers and personal information of customers were used for SMS fraud.

According to a source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the three men, aged between 41 and 48, were detained at the Putrajaya MACC Headquarters between 9pm and 11pm, yesterday after coming to have their statements recorded.

Earlier, the suspects, wearing MACC orange lock-up shirts, arrived at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here at 10.45am today.

The remand order against the three men was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim after the MACC made the application.

According to MACC sources, the three men are directors of three different companies suspected of paying telecommunication company officials to obtain customer phone numbers to be used by content provider fraud syndicates via SMS by charging subscription fees without the customer’s knowledge and consent.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (b) (A) of the MACC Act. — Bernama