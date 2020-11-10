No need to ‘school’ CM on when to hold polls, Sarawak rep tells state opposition

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said the chief minister knows what he is doing as he is a leader who prioritises the people in making any decision. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Nov 10 — There is no need for the opposition to ‘school’ or suggest to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg that the state election should not be held soon for the safety of the people, said Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The Tupong assemblyman said the chief minister knows what he is doing as he is a leader who prioritises the people in making any decision.

“The chief minister would not make any decision that would jeopardise public safety. We in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are aware that the expiry period of our State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is in June 2021.

“At that time then, we will have no choice but to hold a state election,” he said when debating the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Fazzrudin said what is important now is for the people to work together to curb Covid-19 for the wellbeing of all instead of talking about the state election.

He said huge allocations had been set aside by the GPS government to control the Covid-19 pandemic, further safeguard the welfare of the people, and ensure that the economy would not be affected in the short and long term.

“We are fortunate because Sarawak has such a good reserve due to the wisdom of our past leaders in administering the state, and the wisdom of our chief minister in structuring the income of our state.

“Recently, as a result of the hard work of the chief minister and his team, we have received the State Sales Tax (SST) revenue from Petronas amounting to RM2.9 billion.

“It was not an easy thing to secure the SST given that the member from Kota Sentosa once promised that if they became the federal government, 20 per cent royalty will be given to Sarawak without Sarawak having to ask, but he failed to deliver,” said Fazzrudin, referring to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen. — Borneo Post Online