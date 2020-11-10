Landslide in Sabah destroys two houses, no injuries reported

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 10 — A landslide occurred early today at a hillslope at Batu 18, Jalan Kimanis-Keningau, destroying two unoccupied houses.

Kimanis Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Johainin Ruslan said no one was injured in the incident which happened at 1 am in the 150-metre-high hilly area dotted with houses.

“We received a phone call on the incident at 7.51 am and found that the landslide, at a height of 150 metres, had destroyed two unoccupied houses.

“We conducted an inspection of the area. No one was injured,” he said when contacted.

Johainin said policemen from the Papar District Police Headquarters and personnel from the Papar Public Works Department assisted the 10 fire and rescue personnel who had also brought along a utility vehicle. — Bernama