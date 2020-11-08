Obligatory, Friday prayers still allowed in Terengganu mosques

worshippers are reminded to always comply with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP). — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 8 —The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has consented to allowing obligatory and Friday prayers in all mosques and surau in the state throughout the period of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

However, worshippers are reminded to always comply with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP).

Terengganu Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (Maidam) president Datuk Osman Muda said all religious and social activities in mosques and surau are not allowed during the period.

“For mosques and surau in the Red Zone area, only three people (mosque committee members and officials) are allowed to perform the five obligatory prayers in the mosques using rotation system while Friday prayers are not allowed at all.

“Any changes will be notified from time to time,” he said in a statement today.

Osman said Sultan Mizan reminded the public not to take the SOP lightly.

“His Royal Highness also prayed for the people to be under the protection and mercy of Allah,” he said. — Bernama