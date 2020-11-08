Minister: Social Welfare Dept to improve flood preparedness

Datuk Seri Rina Harun speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya in this file picture taken on August 14, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MUAR, Nov 8 — The Social Welfare Department (SWD) will improve flood preparedness across the country this year so it is in conformity with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the improvements, among others, comprised no longer providing food to flood victims at temporary evacuation centres via gotong royong instead food packets would be supplied to evacuees as well as the number of relief centres nationwide would be increased.

“Last year, the total number of evacuation centres nationwide was 5,422 with Johor alone having 679 centres. This time, we will increase the number by about 10 per cent, depending on the needs, areas and weather forecast from the Meteorological Department,” she told reporters after visiting the Disaster Needs Storage Depot for the Southern Zone in Parit Keroma, here, today.

Rina said SWD would also provide special beds for victims with cough and fever to enable them to be isolated from other victims at the relief centre.

“At the same time, we will also place one or two families in each school classroom which is used as a relief centre, depending on the size of the class,” she said.

Preparations for the floods this time will involve an overall allocation of about RM65 million and following that, adequate essential needs have been provided to the victims involved so far. — Bernama