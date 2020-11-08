Minister says ministry committed to continue boosting development of youth, sports after Budget 2021 allocation

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, Nov 8 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) stays committed to boost the developments of youth and sports in line with the allocation that has been channelled to the ministry under the 2021 Budget.

Its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said that realising the budget was drawn up when the country is in a difficult situation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, his ministry was thankful because the development of sports had not been marginalised.

“Even so, KBS is still focused and we will use it (allocation) in the best possible manner to boost the development of the youths,” he told reporters after launching the upgrading the Seberang Perai City Council’s (MBSP) Bertam hockey field complex, here, last night.

He said the ministry would give full commitment to implement to implement all youth and sports development programmes comprehensively which were set to be felt by youths nationwide.

The 2021 Budget, tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, announced a RM103 million fund to build, upgrade and maintain sports facilities nationwide, besides RM55 million for the high performance sports programme including RM15 million for e-sport.

Reezal Merican said that via e-sport, his ministry would continue to search for talents to be burnished into athletes.

Earlier, in his speech, Reezal Merican, who is also Kepala Batas Member of Parliament, said the MBSP hockey field complex which would be upgraded at a cost of RM4 million could become a hub to the development of sport talents especially in the state. — Bernama