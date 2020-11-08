Ex-MAS CEO Ahmad Jauhari survives Melawati helicopter crash which killed two

Former MAS CEO Ahmad Jauhari (3rd left) is seen with a few others before the ill-fated helicopter took off. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Former Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS) group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya is one of the two survivors of a helicopter crash today, which killed two passengers.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Farouk Esha confirmed that he and another flyer by the name of Tan Chai Eian survived the incident, while two others; My Heli Club’s captain and chief flying instructor, Commander (Rtd) Mohamed Sabri Baharom and Mohamad Ifwan Rawi died in the crash.

Earlier today, the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that two helicopters flying four passengers had collided and crashed in Melawati.

In a statement today, the department’s operations centre head Zulfikar Jaffar said that one female and three male victims were involved in the crash, with two confirmed dead at press time 1.20pm.

One of the two helicopters that crashed in Melawati today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Mohamad Farouk said that the two helicopter models involved were the Heli Cabri 9M-HCB and the Heli Cabri 9M-HCA.

