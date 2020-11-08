CMCO: Police to set up roadblocks in eight locations around Kuching district, says state commissioner

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock in Batu Maung, Penang November 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Nov 8 — The police will be setting up roadblocks in eight locations around Kuching district following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which will come into effect this midnight.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the roadblocks would be held to control the movement of the public in travelling in and out of the Kuching district during the CMCO period from tomorrow until Nov 22 in an effort to curb the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He added that some 192 enforcement personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) would be involved in manning the roadblocks in Kuching district throughout the CMCO period.

“Like before, members of the public are required to obtain a police permit (at the nearest police station) before travelling in and out of Kuching district, but only for emergency cases,” he said.

Aidi stressed that for those in essential services who need to go to work, employers should give them a letter confirming that they were required to go to work or otherwise, their work passes would suffice.

“My advice is for the public to stay at home if you have no urgent business outside,” he said.

On Saturday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had announced that CMCO would be implemented from tomorrow until Nov 22 in view that the Covid-19 cases had increased in Kuching district. — Borneo Post