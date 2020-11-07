PM: Govt to speed up digitalisation in Malaysia via cooperation with private sector, other measures

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the launch of Gerbang Sabah in Kota Kinabalu September 17, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The government will work together with the private sector to speed up the digitalisation process, increase the number of Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) councils and invest on a large scale to hasten efforts to increase digital connectivity within the country.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the public-private sector cooperation and move to increase the number of IR4.0 councils were in order to have an in-depth look at how the digitalisation process could be expedited and connectivity could be implemented especially in these difficult times due to Covid-19.

“Speeding up the digitalisation process and improving connectivity will benefit the small and medium enterprises during these tough times when they have to shift to online trading or e-commerce to reach to more customers,” he said in a special interview on Astro Awani telecast tonight.

He noted that while the connectivity level nationwide had reached between 80 and 90 per cent, a large allocation was provided in Budget 2021 in order to upgrade the infrastructure and fill in the vacuum in an effort to boost the digitalisation process.

“The investment in connectivity is necessary for trade and communication purposes, as proven by developed countries,” he said.

In his Budget 2021 speech yesterday, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the development of infrastructure and upgrading of basic telecommunications networks were necessary to meet the needs of a digital lifestyle.

Hence the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission would allocate RM7.4 billion for 2021 and 2022 to build and upgrade broadband services, he said.

At the same time, the government will allocate RM500 million to implement the National Digital Network Initiative (Jendela) to ensure the connectivity of 430 schools throughout Malaysia covering all states. — Bernama