MDEC announces month-long Malaysia Tech Month 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will kick off the month-long Malaysia Tech Month 2020 (MTM 2020) on November 10 to showcase the nation’s robust and versatile digital and technology ecosystem and the success of its innovative companies.

MDEC said its capstone month-long initiative would emphasise Malaysia’s success in expanding the digital economy and first-mover role for the region.

“Capitalising on demands and opportunities in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, MTM 2020 aims to reinforce Malaysia’s position as a first-mover for the digital economy and Heart of Digital Asean,” MDEC said in a statement.

MTM 2020 will also act as the overarching umbrella platform for all digital and tech industry events in November.

Further details on MTM 2020 can be found at https://mDecembermy/mtm2020/, while those keen on registering for the virtual events can do so at https://malaysiatechmonth.hubilo.com/community. — Bernama