In Budget 2021, Putrajaya allocates RM1.4b for Islamic affairs under PM’s Dept

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz says the government will allocate RM1.4 billion to the Prime Minister's Department for the development and management of Islamic affairs next year. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The government will allocate RM1.4 billion to the Prime Minister's Department for the development and management of Islamic affairs next year, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced today.

The federal agency regulating Islamic affairs, the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) falls under the department, which is led by minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad.

In his Budget 2021 speech, Tengku Zafrul also said the government has agreed to raise the monthly allowance for 4,000 takmir teachers nationwide from RM800 to RM900.

“In addition, I am pleased to announce a one-off payment of RM500 to imams, takmir teachers, Quran and Fardu Ain teachers; bilal, noja, merbut, and siak,” he said, referring to mosque officials and committee members.

He said the special assistance is expected to benefit almost 70,000 people.

MORE TO COME