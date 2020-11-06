Eighty-six people still at flood relief centre in Seremban amid CMCO

Restaurant workers are seen salvaging items after Seremban was hit by flash floods on November 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 6 — The number of flood victims at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sega Hilir, Rantau here, remains at 86 people, involving 19 families, as 9am today.

Negri Sembilan Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Fazlisyah Muslim said the flood victims are from Kampung Sega Hilir, Kampung Kuala Sawah and Kampung Pasir, who are still not allowed to go home due to the uncertain weather conditions.

“The situation is under control and the flood water in the affected villages has receded, with work to clean the houses in progress,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the evacuees may be allowed to return home later today, depending on the weather condition.

In another development, the search and rescue (SAR) operation for a man, believed to have been swept by the current in the floods at Taman Happy, Rasah, last Wednesday, continued, with the focus area at Sungai Linggi, about 12km from Kuala Sawah, Rantau.

“The search, from the first day until yesterday, has covered a distance of 40 km along Sungai Linggi, from the site where the victim was reported last seen. The Fire and Rescue Department’s tracker dog unit (K9) was also involved in the search yesterday, but did not find any leads.

“Today may be the last day of the SAR operation and will be temporarily shelved if no new leads are found, including police report on the victim's disappearance," he added. — Bernama



