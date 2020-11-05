Penang mayor says CMCO in Mukim 12 of island will affect over 400,000 residents, workers

Yew said all public parks in Mukim 12 will be closed to discourage large groups from gathering and organising social events in public spaces during the CMCO. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 5 — Over 400,000 people living and working in Mukim 12, Penang will be affected by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting tomorrow, Datuk Yew Tung Seang said today.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor added that there are over 40,000 residences in the area and about 13,000 commercial units including hotels, complexes, offices and industries.

“The CMCO covers the whole free industrial zone area so it will involve a lot of people working in the factories, not only those living in the area,” he said in a press conference this morning.

The CMCO is scheduled to last until November 18.

Yew said the 400,000 people included those who worked in the area but may not necessarily live in Mukim 12.

There are about 788 industries in the area including large and small factories.

Yew said all public parks in Mukim 12 will be closed to discourage large groups from gathering and organising social events in public spaces during the CMCO.

“We are discussing possibly closing Metropolitan Park, which is outside Mukim 12, but it is a popular spot used by those living in Mukim 12,” he said.

He said other parks outside of Mukim 12 may also be closed based on advice from the state health department, such as the closure of the Japanese Garden in Island Park and a playground in Esplanade.

Mukim 12 covers a wide area starting from Pantai Jerejak up to Bayan Baru bordering on Jalan Tun Dr Awang, across Bayan Lepas town and up to Permatang Damar Laut.

The area includes the Bayan Lepas Industrial Park, the whole Free Industrial Zone, Queensbay Mall, Sunshine Square, the Penang International Airport and Spice Convention Centre.

The public can access https://pimap.mbpp.gov.my/ apps/ to get full details of the areas under Mukim 12.

As for SOPs for the CMCO in Mukim 12, Yew said there will be a meeting to finalise these later.

“The decisions made and the finalised SOPs will be announced on our Facebook page,” he said.

Earlier, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said more than 5,000 MBPP and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) workers will be on the ground to monitor the compliance of SOPs.

He said it is important for both city councils to ensure full compliance of the SOPs.

“As the chair of the committee overseeing the compliance of SOPs, we will ensure strict monitoring is conducted to ensure the safety of the people,” he said.

He added that a total 11,315 people have been screened under the four Covid-19 clusters in Penang.