Negri govt, MBI distribute RM500 cash assistance to flood victims

SEREMBAN, Nov 5 ― The Negri Sembilan government and Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) today distributed RM500 cash assistance to each of 1,000 households affected by the flash floods at several locations in Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau yesterday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the aid had been handed over to the state assemblymen in Ampangan, Rahang, Mambau and state constituency coordinators for Rantau, Kota and Linggi to be channelled to the flood victims as soon as possible.

“The state government is very sympathetic to what had happened and hoped that they will be patient and strong,” he said in a press conference, here, today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains) has prepared 16 water tank trucks to distribute clean water in areas where water supply was cut off following the collapse of the Linggi River bank due to heavy rain yesterday.

“Repair work has begun last night and I visited the location this morning to monitor the work progress. As at 3pm, the work is 70 per cent complete.

“If it completes today, we expect the water supply will resume at about 7am tomorrow. Besides Sains, we also receive water assistance from Selangor, Melaka, Johor and other states with about 15 trucks,” he said.

Yesterday, Sains in a statement said the riverbank collapse had cause disruption to the Linggi River water treatment plants and affected 45,067 accounts in Seremban and Port Dickson. ― Bernama