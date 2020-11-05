EPF announces limited operation hours for Bayan Baru branch in Penang due to CMCO

In a statement today, EPF said the limited operation hours is due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) announced for the Mukim 12, Daerah Barat Daya district starting November 6. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― The Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) office and counters in its Bayan Baru, Penang branch will operate on limited hours; from 9am to 2pm on weekdays starting from November 9, 2020 until further notice.

In a statement today, EPF said the limited operation hours is due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) announced for the Mukim 12, Daerah Barat Daya district starting November 6.

“Members whose appointments at EPF Bayan Baru are scheduled for hours other than the ones mentioned are requested to log onto the Janji Temu Online facility to reschedule their visits,” it said.

To ensure the safety and health of its members, employers and staff, EPF said visits can only be made through appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility.

It added that employers are urged to contact their respective advisory officers for advice and additional info, and members and employers are also advised to opt for EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (member) and i-Akaun (employer), which are operating as usual.

For more information, members can contact the EPF’s contact management centre at 03- 8922 6000 or refer to its website at www.kwsp.gov.my. ― Bernama