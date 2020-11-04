Penang rep puts up RM25,000 to help traders at three night markets closed due to Covid-19

Pasar Malam Bayan Lepas, Pasar Malam Perda Teluk Kumbar and Pasar Malam Sungai Batu in were ordered to temporarily close until Covid-19 cases subsided. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 4 — Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz has set aside a RM25,000 fund to assist traders affected by the closure of three night markets due to rising Covid-19 cases in the southwest district of the island.

Azrul said the fund will go towards purchasing daily necessities such as food to be distributed among affected traders in his constituency.

Up to yesterday, 65 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the southwest district of the island including those in Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru and Teluk Kumbar.

Three night markets — Pasar Malam Bayan Lepas, Pasar Malam Perda Teluk Kumbar and Pasar Malam Sungai Batu — were ordered to close temporarily until the number of Covid-19 cases in the district subsides.

“The affected traders will need to register with the Penang Pasar Malam Malay Traders Association as I am working with the association to get the total number of traders who are affected,” he said when contacted.

He said the criteria for the applicants were that they must be Bayan Lepas voters and night market traders registered with their association. Only one person in each household would be eligible.

“I hope to get the finalised list from the association soon so that I can distribute the necessities to the traders as early as next week,” he said.

He said the three night markets will have to remain closed indefinitely.

Traders will need to submit their details such as full name, a copy of their identity card, address, contact number, type of business, their license and their Penang Pasar Malam Malay Traders Association membership number to 019-979 5472.

All traders have until 11pm November 5 to submit their details.