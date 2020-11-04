Ismail Sabri: Bayan Lepas in Penang placed under CMCO starting Friday

Police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock on Jalan Tun Sardon in Penang April 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Mukim 12 under the Barat Daya district of Penang will come under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from November 6 until 19.

Ismail said the decision to impose a CMCO in the aforementioned area, which covers the area of Bayan Lepas, comes after 35 Covid-19 positive cases, including 11 new cases, were recorded since November 3.

“Yesterday I announced a CMCO in Seremban. The standard operating procedures (SOP) in Mukim 12 is the same as those imposed in Seremban.

“The CMCO is to enable the Health Ministry to perform targeted Covid-19 screening in the area,” he said in a press conference here.

Under the CMCO, schools will be closed and interdistrict travel limited to authorised work purposes or emergency cases with a police permit.

In addition, only two people from each household are allowed to head out for grocery shopping with the various economy sectors allowed to operate but with restricted timings.