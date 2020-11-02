Terengganu exco: State to appoint five Perikatan reps to be Village Development and Security Committee members

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 2 — The Terengganu state government will appoint five individuals from Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties to be members of the state Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) next year.

State Agriculture, Food Industries, Plantations, Commodities and Rural Development Committee chairman Azman Ibrahim said the appointments would enable PN representatives to also provide services to the people.

He said with the additional members and 15 existing members of the JPKK, the people would be better taken care of and the state government’s policies could be implemented even more smoothly.

“The situation in Terengganu is different from Kedah, Johor and Melaka where the state government is formed by a coalition such as Barisan Nasional and others, while PAS is the sole party governing Terengganu.

“However, we welcome our friends from PN by appointing three JPKK members from UMNO and two from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as JPKK members to maintain harmony among us,” he told reporters after chairing the JPKK appointment meeting, here, today.

On another development, Dr Azman who is also Jabi state assemblyman, said the state government was expected to provide a bigger allocation for the agriculture sector in the state budget for 2021 which would be tabled by the end of November.

He said it was crucial to boost the agriculture sector which had proven to be a catalyst for the state’s economy.

“It is also in line with Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin’s speech during the opening of the State Legislative Assembly sitting in March who wanted 2021 to be the agriculture year for Terengganu.

“God willing, we will have good news for the farmers in the state Budget 2021 and hopefully, it (agriculture sector) could contribute more to the state’s economy in the future,” he added. — Bernama