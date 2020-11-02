Rosmah’s corruption trial postponed to Nov 16 after extension of CMCO

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The hearing of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case at the High Court here, which was supposed to continue for four days this week, has been postponed due to the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order here, as well as in Selangor and Putrajaya from Oct 27 to Nov 9.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the court has set Nov 16 to continue with the trial, which was earlier set for today until this Thursday.

The postponement of the trial to Nov 16 was informed by the High Court’s deputy registrar last Oct 28 to deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tiin, he said when contacted by Bernama through Whatsapp.

Former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is the fifth prosecution witness, is set to be recalled for cross-examination by the defence when the trial commence before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

The court will also hear the prosecution's application to include an audio recording of the alleged conversation involving Rosmah and her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, as evidence in court.

Rosmah, 69, is on trial on one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin as a reward for helping the company to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets, for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation. — Bernama