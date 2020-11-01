Universiti Malaya probing student body's Facebook post on King’s powers

A general view of Universiti Malaya March 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The University of Malaya (UM) will take immediate action to conduct investigations into an article entitled ‘Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Should Not Intervene in National Affairs’ which was posted on the University of Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY) Facebook page.

Its Corporate Communications Office in a statement today said the university viewed the status posted by the registered student body as serious, stressing that UM respects and upholds the royal institution.

“The University’s Top Management condemns any statement that violates or is contradictory to the principle,” it said adding that the university would provide further information as more information is available. — Bernama