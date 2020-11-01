Teenage girl found dead with slash wounds, severed left arm

KUALA BERANG, Nov 1 — A teenage girl was found dead with slash wounds on her body and her left arm severed in an incident in Lubuk Batu, Terlemong here, today.

The victim, Siti Nur Surya Ismail, 19, was found lying in the living room of her house by her 15-year-old sister when she returned from school at about 2.30 pm.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the police were alerted about 3 pm and a team rushed to the scene.

“Based on initial investigations, the incident may have occurred at about 9 am and it is believed that the victim was robbed as hundreds of ringgit, two handbags and two mobile phones belonging to her were missing.

“Looking at the injuries on the victim’s body, it is believed that the victim was slashed with a sharp weapon, however, police did not find any weapon,” he told reporters at the scene.

Mohd Marzhuki said the crime may have been committed by an individual known to the victim, but the motive and cause of the incident were still under investigation.

The body was taken to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Ismail Muda, 58, said at the time of the incident he was not at home and Siti Nur Surya was taking care of her mother who was bedridden due to brain cancer.

The father of seven said he was informed on the fate of his fifth child when he was contacted by his youngest daughter.

“Usually, Siti Nur Surya would fetch her sister from school but today she did not do so and also did not answer the phone until my youngest child had to walk home.

“Upon reaching home she called me to inform that her sister was lying in the living room, covered in blood,” he said.

The victim’s mother, aged 55, was not injured. — Bernama