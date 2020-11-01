PM Muhyiddin holds meeting with Perikatan leaders

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at Hilton Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with Perikatan Nasional leaders November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today held a meeting with top leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN) government at a leading hotel here.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president was also seen practising Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) by wearing a face mask when entering the hotel at about 12.20pm.

This was followed by several other PN government leaders among them Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC president, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

When met by reporters, Wee said it was a meeting prior to the Parliamentary session starting tomorrow.

“This is a normal meeting before Parliament tomorrow. We usually meet one day before Parliament starts to discuss the meeting agenda (Dewan Rakyat),” he said.

Local media had gathered at the hotel compound to cover the event while observing Covid-19 SOP compliance apart from waiting for any latest development from the closed-door meeting. — Bernama