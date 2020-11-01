Kedah MB: Syarikat Air Darul Aman to save RM3.65m per month after water concession deal ends

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said Sada will be able to reap a monthly savings of RM3.65 million beginning this month following the expiration of the 25-year water supply concession deal with Tailworks Langkawi Sdn Bhd yesterday. — Bernama pic

SIK, Nov 1 — Kedah water utility company Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (Sada) will be able to reap a monthly savings of RM3.65 million beginning this month following the expiration of the 25-year water supply concession deal with Tailworks Langkawi Sdn Bhd yesterday.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said previously, Sada had to pay the concession company RM5.4 million per month as operational costs.

Of the amount, RM2 million was paid out of Langkawi’s water revenue, while RM3.4 million was paid out of Sada’s revenue from the mainland, he said.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Sada’s chairman, added that the management cost is expected to be reduced to RM1.75 million per month when the company takes over Langkawi’s water management.

He said this after the presentation of appointment letters to the Village Development and Security Committee (JPPK) here, today.

He said among other things, Sada’s management of Langkawi’s water supply encompasses technical works, including the maintenance of the Sungai Baru water treatment plant. — Bernama