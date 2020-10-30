Penang resumes free bus shuttle service in Seberang Jaya, cancels 11 routes on island

Penang State Exco Zairil Khir Johari speaks during a press conference at the Komtar building in George Town February 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 30 — The Penang state government will resume its free Congestion Alleviation Transport (CAT) bus service in Seberang Jaya for five months from November 1 onwards.

Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the Seberang Jaya route will complement the CAT Bridge service that connects commuters from the mainland to the island.

“The state government has decided to resume the CAT Seberang Jaya route starting from November 1 to March 31, 2021 as part of the connectivity to CAT Bridge as both routes stop at Penang Sentral,” the state exco said in a statement issued today.

CAT Bridge, which also connects commuters from Butterworth to the Free Industrial Zone in Bayan Lepas on the island, was introduced on September 1 this year and was to operate on a trial basis until December 31.

Zairil said the service will be extended to March 31, 2021 so that commuters can fully utilise both CAT Bridge and CAT Seberang Jaya till then.

Penang introduced 12 CAT bus routes in the state, six on the island and six on the mainland, on April 1 in 2018.

The CAT bus service was suspended on April 1 this year due to the movement control order (MCO).

Zairil said the remaining 11 routes covering Air Itam, Bayan Baru, Tanjung Tokong, Pulau Tikus, George Town 2, Sungai Dua, Balik Pulau, Bertam, Bukit Mertajam, Alma, Nibong Tebal and Batu Kawan will be cancelled permanently.

“We had to cancel the service in these areas because the ridership was low, even before the MCO,” he said.

He said the paid bus service by Rapid Penang showed a drop of 50 per cent in ridership which meant the CAT bus service would not be worth continuing.

He said there are already bus routes covering the CAT routes and passengers can save cost by using the RM50 Mutiara Pass which is valid for unlimited use for all Rapid Penang and Rapid Ferry services.

“However, the state government is still committed to continue offering subsidised buses to the public as the state had announced a RM15 million budget for CAT bus for 2021,” he said.

He said the state is now in discussion with Rapid Penang to find ways to maximise the bus subsidies and encourage more people to utilise public transport.