Budget 2021 to focus on efforts to fight Covid-19, says PM Muhyiddin

MUAR, Oct 30 ― Budget 2021 will provide allocations to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the government steps up its battle against the pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the government would spell out additional measures in the Budget, which will be tabled on November 6, as part of efforts to bring the life of the people back to normalcy.

“As a caring government, Perikatan Nasional (PN) will implement additional measures. Before this RM305 billion (has been spent), and Budget 2021 will focus on efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have spent almost RM2 billion on the Health Ministry while in Sabah alone, which has been badly hit by Covid-19, about RM400 million has spent in the past few weeks involving the delivery of food aid to houses and medical supplies,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this when opening the 24th annual general meeting of Koperasi Sungai Terap dan Sungai Raya Muar Berhad at Dewan Sri Permata, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Pasir here today. ― Bernama