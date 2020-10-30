BigPay warns of scammers using its brand, advises public not to share any confidential information

BigPay says it is cooperating with the authorities, including Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department with the aim of clamping down on as many scammers and fraudsters as possible. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― Mobile app BigPay has warned its members and the public against a scam involving persons disguising as company officers, or falsely claiming to represent the company or company group affiliates, purportedly offering cash prizes which they can only be redeemed upon receiving confidential information such as the banking one-time PIN (OTP) from the caller.

It strongly advises the public not to share any confidential information, such as their passcode, OTP and IC number, with anyone through any phone calls or messages they might receive, especially on chat messenger application, such as WhatsApp.

“BigPay would like to reiterate that the company and its employees have absolutely no involvement with these fraudulent practices and do not make such solicitations.

“BigPay does not have any official WhatsApp Business account and does not engage with its customers on any form of messenger application. All official BigPay announcements are made via official channels and the mass media,” it said in a statement, today.

BigPay is run as an independent business under its parent company AirAsia.

Additionally, BigPay has strengthened its security by reporting the WhatsApp numbers used by the scammers to the authorities.

“BigPay is also cooperating with the authorities, including Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department with the aim of clamping down on as many scammers and fraudsters as possible.

“BigPay’s machine learning system is also trained to detect and flag any fraudulent behaviours, systematically banning scammers’ BigPay accounts, as well as strengthening the password reset requirements by adding two-factor authentication, with all existing features being constantly worked on to protect BigPay users,” it added.

Besides, it said BigPay will not hesitate to take legal action against individuals or groups who purportedly use the BigPay or airasia brand fraudulently or commit identity theft.

“The public are advised that BigPay shall not be held liable for any claims arising from schemes in which it and any of its authorised officers/employees have no involvement,” it said, adding that it would report on the suspected scams using the BigPay or airasia brand. ― Bernama