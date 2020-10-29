Thirteen injured after express bus crashes near Sibu

The driver was believed to have lost control of the express bus at Jalan Paradom, near Sibu. — Picture via Borneo Post

SIBU, Oct 29 — Thirteen people escaped serious injuries when the express bus they were travelling in skidded and landed on its side at Jalan Paradom at about 7.15am this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the bus was travelling from Miri to Kuching.

“The driver of the bus is believed to have lost control of the bus before it skidded and landed at the roadside along Jalan Paradom this morning,” he said in a media statement.

He said all the passengers, aged 20 to 60-years-old, suffered minor injuries and were sent to the Sibu Hospital for observation.

Initial police investigation revealed that the stretch of road where the incident occurred was a straight two-lane road. The location is about 20 minutes from Sibu.

“The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation,” he said, adding the accident occurred during a heavy downpour this morning. — Borneo Post