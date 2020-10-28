No need for panic buying, enough food available during EMCO, says deputy agriculture and food industry minister

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry ll Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the government, especially his ministry, had no problem in supplying food essentials to people in areas under EMCO. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

TANAH MERAH, Oct 28 — There is sufficient food supply in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and there is no need for panic buying following misleading information.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry ll Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the government, especially his ministry, had no problem in supplying food essentials to people in areas under EMCO.

“There is no problem with food supplies in Sabah or nationwide... the ministry will ensure that there is enough food for the people.

“So we (the government) hope that people do not indulge in panic buying upon hearing fake news about insufficient food supply,” he told reporters after a working visit to Kampung Paloh Corn Cluster Project here today.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry strongly encouraged academics in the field of agriculture to get involved to help increase yields and improve quality as well as productivity of the country’s agricultural sector.

“We view seriously or highly value the expertise to develop the country’s agriculture sector. We are confident that these experts can share their technical knowledge on how to increase the agricultural output,” he added. — Bernama