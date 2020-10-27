Sabah medical group: More workers well-versed in Islamic rituals needed for Covid-19 patients in state

Perkips president Mohd Zamri Baharudin said currently the association only had 56 workers well-versed in Islamic rituals including 28 women assigned to all the hospitals in the state to assist the MOH personnel. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 — The Persatuan Kebajikan Islam Perubatan Sabah (Perkips) needs more workers who are well-versed in Islamic rituals to help manage patients and the remains of Covid-19 victims at each of the hospitals in the state.

Its president, Mohd Zamri Baharudin said currently, Perkips only had 56 such workers including 28 women assigned to all the hospitals in the state to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel.

He said two workers would be stationed at each of the general hospitals and three at each the specialist hospitals.

“The workers trained in the Islamic rituals would be assisting at the wards such as giving advice on prayers for Covid-19 patients and ‘tayammum’ or cleansing with soil dust, the remains of patients while complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP), with the remaining tasks handled by MOH personnel.”

Mohd Zamri said this to reporters after receiving a contribution of RM28,000 from the Sabah Zakat Centre that was handed over to him by Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) secretary, Ramlan Awang Ali, here, today.

Present were Sabah Minister wth Special Functions, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif; state Mufti, Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar and Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department director, Datuk Saifulzaman Sangul.

Mohd Arifin said the Sabah Zakat Centre today gave a contribution of RM428,000 including RM300,000 to be channelled to 100 selected mosques in the state for the provision of basic essentials to the needy in the respective areas. — Bernama