Malaysia calls for stronger Apec cooperation in food security post-Covid-19, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — Malaysia has called for stronger efforts and cooperation in food security among the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) countries to face post-Covid-19 challenges, besides ensuring a sustainable food system in the region.

The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) in a statement said the message was conveyed by its minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee when chairing Apec’s Ministerial Policy Dialogue on Food Security which was held virtually today.

Kiandee in his welcoming address said cooperation should be further enhanced in the fields of food technology, innovation and capacity building.

“Importance should be given to improving the resiliency of food systems, ensuring sustainable food resources and thorough usage of technology and digital economy in the agriculture sector,” he said, adding that this would ensure that the Apec economies have the ability to address any uncertainties in future.

Mafi said the dialogue involving 21 Apec and Apec Business Advisory Council countries, also came up with a statement on facilitating the flow of food and agricultural products across borders, minimising disruptions on the global food supply chain and ensuring the trade links remain open for regional food security sustainability.

“Apec also realises the importance of using digital technology in enhancing food security and sustainability of the supply chain should any disaster or pandemic occurs in the future,” it said.

According to Mafi, the statement was in line with the statement made by the Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) which was approved by all AP Apec EC economies in May, to suit Apec’s 2020 theme, “Optimising Human Potential Towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity: Pivot. Prioritise. Progress.”

Malaysia also welcomed New Zealand’s preparations to host Apec 2021 virtual meetings, it said. — Bernama