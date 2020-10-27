IRB counters at UTC Selangor, PKH Hulu Langat closed for disinfection

The IRB said that for PKH Nilai, Negri Sembilan, the operating hours are limited during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) currently enforced. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 27 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) counters at the Selangor Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Shah Alam and the Hulu Langat Revenue Service Centre (PKH) are still closed until a date to be announced later.

The IRB said that for PKH Nilai, Negri Sembilan, the operating hours are limited during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) currently enforced.

“The operating hours of the One-Stop Service Counter (For Tax Services) and Stamp Duty Counter at PKH Nilai are from 8am to 1pm every Monday to Friday.

“However, payments for the stamp duty counter can be received until noon only,” the statement read today.

The IRB also recommends that the public conduct taxation matters and other services online during this period.

Any inquiries or related feedback can be channelled through the “HASiL Live Chat” platform or by filling up the feedback form available at the IRB website and the board’s official social media, the statement said.

Yesterday, the IRB informed that its counter at UTC Selangor was closed to a date that would be announced later for disinfection works. — Bernama