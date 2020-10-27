EPF to reopen Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Nilai branches on Nov 2

Appointments to the Selangor (with the exception of Kajang branch), Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Nilai branches will only offer services for age 50/55/60 withdrawals and thumbprint verification for e-Pengeluaran. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will allow selected services for appointments to its branches across Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, and Nilai beginning November 2, 2020 (Monday), from 9am to 2pm on weekdays.

This is with the exception of the EPF Kajang branch, which will remain closed until further notice.

“Members can log in to Janji Temu Online (JTO) starting today, to book their appointments for when the branch reopens.

“Despite the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, the decision to allow selected services at these branches is to assist members who require access to their savings,” said EPF in a statement.

In an effort to ensure safety and health, member visits can only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility within the EPF website www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu.

Meanwhile, appointments to the Selangor (with the exception of Kajang branch), Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Nilai branches will only offer services for age 50/55/60 withdrawals and thumbprint verification for e-Pengeluaran.

Visitors must go through a temperature screening and check in via MySejahtera prior to entering EPF premises and follow the EPF social distancing measures during their entire visit on EPF premises.

“The EPF is taking a very cautious stand with regards to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in these states and around the country as a whole.

“While we understand the limitation on available services may pose some inconvenience to the public, we remain focused on prioritising the health and safety of our members and employers from different locations who visit our counters and offices every day,” the fund said.

For more information, members can contact the EPF’s Contact Management Centre at 03- 8922 6000 or refer to its website. — Bernama