Rapid Rail confirms MRT staff tested positive for Covid-19

Commuters observe social distancing aboard an MRT train in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd today confirmed that its staff member who works as a transit officer for the MRT Kajang Line has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing quarantine at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The company in a statement said as the operator of MRT Kajang Line, it has ensured that the employee’s work place was cleaned and disinfected according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines last night.

“As for the trains, it is standard procedure for all trains to be sanitised and cleaned every night after operation.

“All other staff who have had close contact with the employee have been urged to undergo self quarantine for 14 days as set under MOH SOPs,” the statement said adding that the employee had not been on duty since Oct 21.

All the relevant agencies, including the National Security Council, the Ministry of Transport and Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had been informed, it added.

The MRT Kajang Line service and all other public transport services operated by Prasarana Sdn Bhd (LRT, monorail, Rapid Transit Bus and stage buses) are safe for public use and commuters are advised to comply with the SOPs such as wearing of face mask, having their body temperature checked and register with the MySejahtera application or in the logbook, before boarding the train, it said. — Bernama