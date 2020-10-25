Malaysian Medical Association rejects alleged plan to invoke ‘emergency’ rule due to Covid-19

The MMA urged Putrajaya to speed up emergency funds and all related aid needed to mitigate the situation in Sabah. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s alleged plan to govern the entire country using “emergency powers” is unnecessary, said the Malaysian Medical Association that noted the crisis was still limited to Sabah.

The country’s primary group representing medical professionals pointed out that Covid-19 elsewhere, even in other parts of the country under a conditional movement control order, was under control.

Yesterday alone, Sabah reported 889 new Covid-19 cases, which the MMA said required urgent and significant action from the federal government.

“The Malaysian Medical Association sees no need to declare a national emergency; however, Sabah's healthcare in the fight against Covid-19 is in dire need of help,” the group said in a statement today.

The MMA noted that the infection rate in Sabah was not abating and the state’s medical facilities would soon be overwhelmed unless immediate aid was sent there.

It added that it was made aware that resources were being redirected from within the state itself rather than from elsewhere in the country, which meant Sabah’s overall medical resources were not being bolstered at this critical moment.

The MMA suggested that Sabah’s cases were likely to be artificially restricted due to a backlog in testing, and said the government must urgently increase testing capacity by including the private sector in such efforts.

“We urge the Federal Government to speed up the emergency funds and all related aid needed to mitigate the situation in Sabah.

“We also strongly appeal to all leaders, regardless of political affiliations and the whole nation to come together for Sabah and do our best,” the MMA said.

Undispelled rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, ostensibly to prevent a general election alongside Covid-19.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers today.