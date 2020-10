File photo of healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The Health Ministry reported a whopping 1,228 new Covid-19 cases today, its highest tally since the virus broke out here.

Sabah alone saw 889 new cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Seven new deaths were also registered today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 221.

MORE TO COME