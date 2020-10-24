Does Malaysia’s current health and economic crisis fulfil conditions for an emergency? Ex-AG Tommy Thomas says no

Former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― Former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas today waded into ongoing debate surrounding the possibility of a state of emergency being declared in Malaysia amid continuous silence from the federal government on the issue.

In a lengthy statement, the veteran lawyer noted the arguments put forth by some of the ministers and politicians from the ruling coalition and their interpretations of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution to support the proclamation of an emergency to tackle Malaysia’s worsening Covid-19 outbreak and the crippling effect on the national economy.

However, he claimed their arguments do not hold water.

“It is difficult to find a single rational argument to support a case that there is a ‘grave emergency’ today in Malaysia for whatever reason.

“Covid-19 has been with us since January. When it suits this government, it has boasted about how well they combated and contained the spread of Covid-19. And they have objective grounds to make this claim, having regard to the performance of other countries.

“Hence, on a relative and comparative scale, Malaysia has handled Covid-19 well. But the same government cannot then claim that overnight, Covid-19 has became so ‘threatening’ that we have a ‘grave emergency’. However, terrible Covid-19 is in Sabah, it does not warrant the declaration of a national emergency,” he wrote.

MORE TO COME