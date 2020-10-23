Work dries up for express boat porters in Kapit town near Sibu

A stallholder arranges his wares on an empty Kapit Express Boat Terminal platform. — Borneo Post Online

KAPIT, Oct 23 — Some 100 express boat porters here have seen job opportunities disappear since the opening of the road linking the town to Sibu.

The Kapit Express Boat Terminal, which used to be a hive of activity, is now drastically quiet with fewer and fewer passengers.

In the past, porters could earn between RM60 and RM100 per day.

Today, there have been instances of porters earning only around RM10 a day.

An express boat owner, who only wished to be identified as Ling, said both his express boats are unprofitable and he would be satisfied if they manage to cover expenses.

“Gone are the days of 10 or eight trips a day. Now even with the reduced trips, there is still a sharp drop in the number of passengers. Moreover, the ticket price remains unchanged at RM25, RM30, and RM35.

“But bear in mind the cost of fuel for a round trip, that is to and from Sibu, is RM1,800 to RM2,000 depending on the engine,” he said.

Ling said he would continue to run the service for the time being so his workers would not lose their jobs immediately and he could monitor the situation before deciding his next move.

The latest schedule shows express boats arriving from Sibu at 5.45am, 7am, 8am, 10.45am, 11.30am, and 1.45pm, while they depart Kapit at 6.40am, 7am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.45pm, and 3.15pm.

This is a drop from the previous eight trips per day to each destination.

Today, hundreds of vehicles, including motorcycles, take the over 170km journey by road between Kapit and Sibu each day. — Borneo Post Online