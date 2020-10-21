Health Ministry lists seven Selangor sub-districts including Petaling, Damansara, Kajang and Klang as red zones

In the district of Klang, the Kapar and Klang sub-districts have been listed as red zones after recording 41 and 134 cases respectively over the last 14 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A total of seven sub-districts in Selangor are listed as Covid-19 red zones, according to a list released by the Health Ministry (MOH).

The seven areas, as of October 20, are the Selangor sub-districts of Klang, Kapar, Sungai Buloh, Petaling, Damansara, Kajang, and Tanjung 12 (1) in Kuala Langat.

Following yesterday’s announcement by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, workers from these red zones who are required to be at the office despite the work-from-home order must be tested for Covid-19 before reporting for work.

In the district of Klang, the Kapar and Klang sub-districts have been listed as red zones after recording 41 and 134 cases respectively over the last 14 days.

Damansara, Petaling and Sungai Buloh under the Petaling district each have recorded 75, 94, and 233 Covid-19 cases respectively over the same period, with Kajang under Hulu Langat recording 92 cases and Tanjung 12 (1) with 55 positive cases.

The list provided by MOH also included Kota Setar and Gajah Mati in Kedah as red zones, along with George Town and Mukim 6 in Penang, Taiping in Perak, and 34 other sub-districts in Sabah.

The updated conditional movement control order (CMCO) regulations announced yesterday require the majority of public and private workers in management and supervisory positions in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, and in Selangor and Sabah to work from home beginning tomorrow October 22.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today clarified that a maximum 10 per cent of staff would be allowed to be physically present at the office, with red-zone testing rules applied, for areas under the CMCO.

This encompasses staff in management and supervisory roles in accounting, finance, administration, law, planning and ICT, with Azmin saying companies do not have to submit applications for these workers, and only have to issue letters of approval for travel for each employee.

However, their time at the office is limited to just four hours from 10am to 2pm, for a maximum of three days a week.