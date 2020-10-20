Ismail Sabri: Saguking in Labuan now under EMCO from tomorrow

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on the recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri told the press today that Saguking in Labuan will be put under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting from October 21 until November 3 to curb the recent spike of Covid-19 cases.

Ismail added that 8,062 individuals will be affected by EMCO involving residents in Kg Saguking Laut and Kg Sebor Baru there.

“The residents involved need to undergo a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and wear a surveillance bracelet for close contacts and those who are symptomatic and have been sampled,” the minister said.

