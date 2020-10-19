Sarawak state govt mulls industrial estate in Long Lama under 12MP

Dennis (second right) presents a memento to Awang Tengah. Also seen on stage are (from left) Liaw, Anyi, Hasbi, Naroden and Baru. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Oct 19 — The Sarawak government is mulling over establishing an industrial estate in Long Lama under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this in his opening remarks for the ‘Jum Regista Bisnes Sarawakku Sayang’ programme for Telang Usan constituency, held recently at the hall of SJKC Kee Tee in Long Lama — about an hour’s drive from here.

Adding on Awang Tengah, who leads the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred), said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau had requested for an industrial estate to be built in the sub-district of Long Lama to encourage the participation of the local community in entrepreneurship and also to boost those already in business.

“We must realise the importance of mastering the digital platforms in promoting products, and we in the state government would continue to help entrepreneurs here.

“We have implemented an industrial estate in Marudi, and God-willing, we would include the application for an industrial estate in Long Lama under the 12MP,” said the deputy chief minister, adding that the industrial estate concept for Long Lama ‘should be changed a little’.

“Maybe we could mix the concept of ‘anjung usahawan’ (entrepreneurs’ corridor) together with the facilities for the local community to be involved in either processing and manufacturing of food, or making handicrafts.

“So, I think we have to readjust the concept that would be the most suitable for this area.

“This is our intention — to bring development in any sector and give emphasis to all, including the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The goal is for us to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030, with a prosperous society and improved living standards — we need to work hard,” he added.

On ‘Jum Regista Bisnes Sarawakku Sayang’, Awang Tengah said the programme was jointly organised by Mintred and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), with the objective of being a platform to facilitate the business registration for the local entrepreneurs, allowing them to take part in training programmes and also to know more about various assistance and schemes made available by the state government.

“The purpose is to help the local entrepreneurs. The state government has many programmes and assistance, whether in financial or other forms.”

Awang Tengah also emphasised on balanced development, which was vital in terms of infrastructures and facilities from one area to another.

“The economic sector is diverse. For us in areas like Baram and Telang Usan, we have beautiful environment, complemented with interesting flora and fauna as well as culture.

“The local communities are also skilled in terms of making handicrafts, and many of us here are already involved in business — either formally or informally.”

In this regard, he called all members of local communities to uphold unity and teamwork amidst racial, religious, and social differences.

“We are all Sarawakians — unity is vital in ensuring stability, including in politics, as well as securing harmony and continuous development in Sarawak,” he added.

Federal Deputy Minister of Transport Hasbi Habibollah, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Mintred permanent-secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai and Telang Usan District Officer Baru Tai, were also present at the event yesterday. — Borneo Post Online