Power failure caused LRT service disruption on Ampang Line, says Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The service disruption on the LRT Ampang Line from Ampang Station to Cahaya Station was caused by a failure at the control circuit which prevents the main power supply to move the train.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in a statement today said the power supply which was disrupted at 4am was restored at 8.33am and the train service returned to normal at 8.44 m.

“During the disruption, Rapid KL staff assisted passenger movement control to prevent congestion at the platforms and stations. Besides that, regular announcements were also made in the train and at the stations,” it said.

Rapid KL also provided four free shuttle buses to ferry passengers between Ampang Station and Cahaya Station at 7.15am while the power outage issue was being addressed.

The statement added that the affected passengers were offered refund coupons which could be claimed at all counters of LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling lines.

“Rapid KL regrets the incident and apologises for the inconvenience caused,” it said. — Bernama