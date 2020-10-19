Muafakat calls off tonight’s meeting at eleventh hour on advice of National Security Council to curb spread of Covid-19

Members of the media who gathered since 8pm in the lobby of Menara Dato Onn were told at about 10.45pm that the Muafakat Nasional Steering Committee Meeting which was supposed to take place tonight was cancelled at the last minute. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Muafakat Nasional (MN) steering committee meeting scheduled tonight was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was called off on the advice of the National Security Council (MKN) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Cancelled on MKN’s advice,” he said in his brief reply when contacted via WhatsApp.

He said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who were scheduled to participate in the meeting, were also absent.

The media had started gathering at Menara Dato Onn since 7pm.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad arrived at Menara Dato Onn at 8.15pm and left the building at 11.05pm.

Earlier, PAS Ulama Council chief Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh was also seen entering the building at about 8.05pm.

Annuar was reported today to have said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) entry into MN was expected to be discussed at the MN steering committee meeting tonight. — Bernama