Maszlee submits motion for Dewan Rakyat to temporarily adjourn govt affairs so no-confidence vote will be tabled

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Maszlee Malik said he has submitted a motion for the next Dewan Rakyat sitting to temporarily adjourn government affairs for a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister to be heard and decided.

He said this was important to ensure the legitimacy of support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, thus determining the country’s political stability.

“As an MP, I have submitted a motion under Rule 90 (2) to temporarily suspend Rule 15 (1) & some other relevant rules under the Standing Orders so that the PM can no longer hide behind the technicalities of the law,” he said in a media statement via tweet and thread on his official Twitter account today.

Maszlee said the motion to temporarily suspend Rule 15 (1) under the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, which states that government matters should take precedence over other matters, had been submitted to Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Aaron on October 16.

“Through this motion, I have asked the Dewan Rakyat to temporarily adjourn government matters and the motion of no-confidence vote brought by Langkawi MP (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) against the Prime Minister to be read and decided first,” he said.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament will take place from November 2 to December 15, with the 2021 Budget set to be tabled on November 6. — Bernama