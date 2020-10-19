Covid-19: Sufficient food supply in Sabah, says Masidi

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government would not only distribute food baskets to those affected by the pandemic but also planned to expand the distribution to the needy statewide. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 19 — The Sabah government has assured that there is ample food supply in the state, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“There is no need for the people to throng the shops at this time,” he said at a press conference in Wisma Innoprise here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state’s official spokesperson for Covid-19, said the state government would not only distribute food baskets to those affected by the pandemic but also planned to expand the distribution to the needy statewide.

“The distribution of food basket aid to the target group is running smoothly. So far, 57,329 food baskets have been distributed throughout Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi reiterated that since all sports and recreational activities in the state are still not allowed, any SOP on such activities is not applicable in Sabah, which today reported 643 new positive Covid-19 cases. — Bernama