Sarawak CM says looking for the right time to call for state election

BELAGA, Oct 17 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he is weighing on when it would be a suitable time for the state to hold its election in light of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Some people say we can hold the state election now and some say we cannot have the election now because of Covid-19.

“But in democracy, we must return the mandate to the people,” Abang Johari, who is also PBB president and GPS chairman said at the opening of the Belaga waterfront here.

He said he will let the people decide what form of the state government they want to have.

The chief minister said the GPS state government requires a new mandate since the current term will soon expire and that he will no longer have the power to approve requests for projects from the people.

“If you want all these projects, they can be carried out. No problem. But give us the mandate to rule the state again,” he said, referring to about RM70 million worth of projects requested by the people of Belaga.

He urged voters of upper Rejang to once again vote for Datuk Liwan Lagang (Belaga), Tan Sri Dr James Masing (Baleh) and Kennedy Chupkai Udom (Murum) in the coming state election.

“You should know what I mean. Liwan must still be around and so is James Masing, Chupkai Udom, and all GPS candidates must still be around so that the projects can be approved after the state election,” he said.

Sarawak last held its state election on May 7, 2016, for the 82-seat Sarawak State Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the chief minister performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new Belaga mosque.

He said the mosque was requested by Liwan, who is also an Assistant Minister of Public Utilities.

He added that Sarawak may be the only state in Malaysia where the Christians requested the state government to build mosques and likewise, the Muslims request for churches to be built.

“This is how we live in Sarawak where racial and religious harmony exists among the people of various races,” he said.